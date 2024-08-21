Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea [Image 4 of 7]

    Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

    PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Papua New Guinea Defence Force Col. Bruno Malau, PNGDF acting deputy commander, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defense Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 09:00
    Location: PORT MORESBY, PG
    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    PacAngel
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndo-Pacific

