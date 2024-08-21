Pacific Angel 24-1 kicks off in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Defence Force Col. Bruno Malau, PNGDF acting deputy commander, renders remarks at the opening ceremony of Pacific Angel 24-1 at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, August 24, 2024. Pacific Angel 24-1 is a four-day search and rescue focused field training exercise and subject matter expert exchange. During the exercise Papua New Guinea Defense Force personnel will receive training and exchange knowledge with U.S. Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force experts on areas such as aircraft maintenance, adverse terrain survival and swift water personnel recovery. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. DeAndre Curtiss)

