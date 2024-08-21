ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – From left to right: Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Robinson of the Royal Canadian Navy exercise control staff; U.S. Navy Capt. David Huljack, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 15; Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, Commander, Joint Region Marianas; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of Escort Flotilla 3; Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Kibeom Kim, commanding officer of the first-in-class destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH 975); U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105); and JMSDF Cmdr. Akinao Umazume, commanding officer of the Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) pose for a photo during a media engagement marking the beginning of exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, Aug. 24, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 01:01 Photo ID: 8608210 VIRIN: 240824-N-UA460-1085 Resolution: 3028x2002 Size: 1.33 MB Location: GU Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.