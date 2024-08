U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of Escort Flotilla 3, center, answers questions at a media engagement marking the beginning of exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, Aug. 24, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

