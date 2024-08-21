Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    GUAM

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of Escort Flotilla 3, center, answers questions at a media engagement marking the beginning of exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, Aug. 24, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.24.2024 01:01
    Photo ID: 8608204
    VIRIN: 240824-N-UA460-1015
    Resolution: 6375x4105
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024
    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Joint Region Marianas
    Pacific Vangaurd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download