U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – Capt. David Huljack, deputy commander, Destroyer Squadron 15, answers questions during a media engagement marking the beginning of exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, Aug. 24, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

