U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson | ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – From left to right: Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Robinson of the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson | ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – From left to right: Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Robinson of the Royal Canadian Navy exercise control staff; U.S. Navy Capt. David Huljack, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 15; Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, Commander, Joint Region Marianas; Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of Escort Flotilla 3; Republic of Korea Navy Capt. Kibeom Kim, commanding officer of the first-in-class destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH 975); U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nicholas Maruca, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105); and JMSDF Cmdr. Akinao Umazume, commanding officer of the Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109) pose for a photo during a media engagement marking the beginning of exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 at Joint Region Marianas headquarters, Aug. 24, 2024. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM – Maritime forces from Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy and U.S. Navy are conducting cooperative maritime exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 beginning on Aug. 24.



Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for service members from five Indo-Pacific countries to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations and advanced maneuvering scenarios.



“We are completely confident that we can be more capable by improving our interoperability and tactical skills during this high level multi-domain exercise – Pacific Vanguard,” said Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of the JMSDF’s Escort Flotilla 3. “We work together, learn from each other’s professionalism, and grow together.”



Included in the forces taking part in this year’s exercise are Canada’s Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331); Japan’s Murasame-class destroyer JS Ariake (DD 109); Republic of Korea’s first-in-class destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH 975); and the U.S.’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105), as well as aircraft from Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72 and Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 134.



“HMCS Vancouver is honored to once again be working alongside our allies and partners in the region,” said Cmdr. Tyson Bergmann, commanding officer of Vancouver. “Currently, HMCS Vancouver is on Operation Horizon, Canada’s forward-presence mission to promote peace and stability in support of the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region. Our participation in Exercise Pacific Vanguard is a part of that strategy and a way to show Canada’s commitment to increasing security-based engagements in the region to enhance peace, resiliency, and security.”



USS Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. DESRON 15 and VAQ 134 operate under Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70.



“Pacific Vanguard 2024 has gathered key players from the Indo-Pacific region and provided us an opportunity to train in a challenging dynamic environment,” said Capt. David Huljack, deputy commander of DESRON 15. “We look forward to engaging in high-end warfighting scenarios and advanced maneuvering scenarios at sea as a combined multinational force with an emphasis on interchangeability."



Additionally, the exercise provides personnel from the four nations’ forces ashore opportunities to build shared multi-domain awareness and develop relationships that will help streamline combined operations in response to any crisis.



“Pacific Vanguard is another example of the continuous strengthening of personal and professional relationships with some of our closest allies,” said Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, commander of Task Force 70. “The planning, refining and execution of TTPs resident in our already interoperable, multinational force in all domains, prepare us for any future missions we might face together. Pacific Vanguard is but one of many similar exercises we are planning or executing every day in the Indo-Pacific.”



The U.S. military and its allies and partners routinely operate in designated land, air, and sea areas of the Mariana Islands to safely train service members in equipment use, tactics, joint operations, and humanitarian aid missions.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.