ASAN, Guam (Aug. 24, 2024) – Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, Commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM), speaks at a media engagement marking the beginning of exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 at JRM headquarters, Aug. 24, 2024. DeVore is joined by Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Kazushi Yokota, commander of Escort Flotilla 3, right, and Lt. Cmdr. Trevor Robinson of the Royal Canadian Navy’s exercise control staff, left. Pacific Vanguard is an opportunity for like-minded forces to strengthen their skills in maritime operations, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, live-fire missile events, and advanced maneuvering scenarios in the Mariana Islands Range Complex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2024 Date Posted: 08.24.2024 01:01 Photo ID: 8608203 VIRIN: 240824-N-UA460-1004 Resolution: 6452x4094 Size: 1.67 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Allied Forces Join for Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.