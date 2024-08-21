Air Force Reserve medical personnel assigned to various units pose for a photo following a successful patient transfer training event during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at the Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic focuses on Reserve medics building a robust and ready force capable of providing trauma and en route care and orderly patient evacuation to support the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|08.11.2024
|08.23.2024 10:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY SPARTA AIRFIELD, WISCONSIN, US
