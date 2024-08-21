U.S. Air Force Reserve medical personnel assigned to various units listen to a demonstration of patient loading aboard an MH-60 Black Hawk by a U.S. Army Soldier during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic utilizes every available training platform and venue to capitalize on opportunities for joint training that will leverage maximum flexibility to develop and train combat-ready medics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

