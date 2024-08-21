Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 [Image 6 of 12]

    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024

    FORT MCCOY SPARTA AIRFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonardo Coronado, 94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron emergency medical technician, middle, provides instruction as the lead of a training exercise during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic allows junior Airmen to perform in leadership roles, such as Coronado acting as the "bulldog," which signifies the title of who leads a day's course of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 10:10
    Photo ID: 8606527
    VIRIN: 240811-F-KE594-1031
    Resolution: 5785x3849
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY SPARTA AIRFIELD, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024
    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Fort McCoy
    Aeromedical transport
    Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS)
    PM24
    PatriotMedic2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download