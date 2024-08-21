U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Leonardo Coronado, 94th Aeromedical Staging Squadron emergency medical technician, middle, provides instruction as the lead of a training exercise during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic allows junior Airmen to perform in leadership roles, such as Coronado acting as the "bulldog," which signifies the title of who leads a day's course of events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

