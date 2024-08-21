U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Rawls, Golf Company 5-159 General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Aviation Brigade medic, right, provides an explanation to U.S. Air Force Reserve medical personnel assigned to various units listen of patient loading aboard an MH-60 Black Hawk during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at the Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic utilizes every available training platform and venue to capitalize on opportunities for joint training that will leverage maximum flexibility to develop and train combat-ready medics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|08.11.2024
|08.23.2024 10:03
|8606532
|240811-F-KE594-3033
|5859x3898
|5.31 MB
|FORT MCCOY SPARTA AIRFIELD, WISCONSIN, US
|2
|0
This work, Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.