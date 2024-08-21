Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 [Image 11 of 12]

    Exercise Patriot Medic 2024

    FORT MCCOY SPARTA AIRFIELD, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Rawls, Golf Company 5-159 General Support Aviation Battalion, 244th Aviation Brigade medic, right, provides an explanation to U.S. Air Force Reserve medical personnel assigned to various units listen of patient loading aboard an MH-60 Black Hawk during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at the Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic utilizes every available training platform and venue to capitalize on opportunities for joint training that will leverage maximum flexibility to develop and train combat-ready medics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 10:03
    Photo ID: 8606532
    VIRIN: 240811-F-KE594-3033
    Resolution: 5859x3898
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY SPARTA AIRFIELD, WISCONSIN, US
    Medical
    Fort McCoy
    Aeromedical transport
    Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS)
    PM24
    PatriotMedic2024

