U.S. Air Force Reserve medical personnel assigned to various units pose for a photo following a successful patient transfer training event during Exercise Patriot Medic 2024 at Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2024. Patriot Medic focuses on Reserve medics building a robust and ready force capable of providing trauma and en route care and orderly patient evacuation to support the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

