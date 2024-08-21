Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania [Image 4 of 8]

    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Douglas McDonough, commander of 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, briefs House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director Steve Gonzalez, with 11 other advisors in front of a static display at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Aug. 17, 2024. The purpose of the staff members’ visit was to learn about issues that may require the attention of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the future, veterans’ health care abroad, the transition assistance program, observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 05:16
    Photo ID: 8606057
    VIRIN: 240817-A-AN641-1001
    Resolution: 4946x3297
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Zackery Babcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania
    House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download