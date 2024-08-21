House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Douglas McDonough, commander of 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, briefs House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director Steve Gonzalez, with 11 other advisors in front of a static display at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Aug. 17, 2024. The purpose of the staff members’ visit was to learn about issues that may require the attention of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the future, veterans’ health care abroad, the transition assistance program, observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

