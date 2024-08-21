House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania

U.S. Army Spc. Austin Moreland (middle-right), an artillery gunner, and Sgt. Sean Connolly (right), section chief, both assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speak about their job with Jason Rogers, general counsel at House Majority Whip (left), and Jon Clark, staff director of U.S. House Committee of Veterans’ Affairs (middle-left), during a static display of soldiers and their equipment from his unit at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Aug. 17, 2024. The purpose of the staff members’ visit was to learn about issues that may require the attention of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the future, veterans’ health care abroad, the transition assistance program, observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)

