U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stephanie Gonzalez, section chief for Bravo “Pacesetters” Battery, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, gives a tour of an M109A6 Paladin to Jacob Hilkin, deputy director of Member Services for Majority Leader Scalise, and Noah Barger, deputy chief of Staff for Representative Bost, at a static display at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Aug. 17, 2024. The purpose of the staff members’ visit was to learn about issues that may require the attention of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the future, veterans’ health care abroad, the transition assistance program, observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 05:14 Photo ID: 8606078 VIRIN: 240817-A-AN641-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.84 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Zackery Babcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.