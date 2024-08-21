U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Scavuzzo and Lt. Col. Matthew Pratt command team for 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, briefs House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director Steve Gonzalez, with 11 other advisors at a static display at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Aug. 17, 2024. The purpose of the staff members’ visit was to learn about issues that may require the attention of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the future, veterans’ health care abroad, the transition assistance program, observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brett Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 05:17 Photo ID: 8606056 VIRIN: 240817-A-BT309-1282 Resolution: 5664x3776 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.