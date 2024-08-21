U.S. Army Maj. Korey Gaines, executive officer for 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, speaks with House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director Steve Gonzalez, during a tour of Camp Herkus, Lithuania, Aug. 17, 2024. The purpose of the staff members’ visit was to learn about issues that may require the attention of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee in the future, veterans’ health care abroad, the transition assistance program, observe the quality of life, facilities, capabilities and interoperability with the host nation. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2024 Date Posted: 08.23.2024 05:13 Photo ID: 8606082 VIRIN: 240817-A-AN641-1004 Resolution: 6405x4480 Size: 1.1 MB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Deputy Staff Director visits Camps Taurus and Herkus, Lithuania [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Zackery Babcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.