Kadena Fire Dawgs stay ready through hazmat Exercise

U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters decontaminate a firefighter during hazmat contamination training evaluation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The departments conducted the training to practice firefighters' abilities to identify chemical agents, rescue any known casualties, decontaminate individuals, and perform casualty triage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

