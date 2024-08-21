Kadena Fire Dawgs stay ready through hazmat Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamari Robbins, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, puts on his personal protective equipment with assistance for hazmat decontamination training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug.23, 2024. The exercise required base firefighters to wear air-tight suits, identify unknown chemicals, follow detailed response procedures and execute a thorough decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

