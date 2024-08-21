Kadena Fire Dawgs stay ready through hazmat Exercise

A U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter dons their helmet and respirator during a hazmat contamination training evaluation at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug.23, 2024. The exercise was used to test CES contingency response plan readiness and the current response capabilities for hazardous contaminant spills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

Date Taken: 08.23.2024
Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP