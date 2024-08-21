Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Fire Dawgs stay ready through HAZMAT Exercise

    Kadena Fire Dawgs stay ready through HAZMAT Exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kamari Robbins, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, prepares his personal protective equipment for decontamination training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug.23, 2024. The exercise required base firefighters to wear air-tight suits, identify unknown chemicals, follow detailed response procedures and execute a thorough decontamination process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.23.2024 03:39
