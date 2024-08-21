Kadena Fire Dawgs stay ready through hazmat Exercise

U.S. Air Force 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters cap a leaking valve simulating a pressurized chlorine cylinder during a hazardous materials exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2024. The exercise was a Department of Defense certification for two Airmen in the station and an annual refresher training for the Emergency Management flight, testing their abilities to recon, research, and mitigate various hazardous material spills and leaks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

