    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 7]

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A 73rd Troop Command unit insignia on a military police officer assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. The 323rd spent their annual training in various locations in Michigan, practicing various mission essential tasks and training objectives with special operators from 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne). (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8604696
    VIRIN: 240812-Z-DJ450-1248
    Resolution: 3062x2006
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Ohio

    Ohio National Guard
    Special Forces
    National Guard
    73rd Troop Command
    Northern Strike

