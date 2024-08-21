Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 4 of 7]

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A special operator assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), relays information via radio as part of a night raid during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. 2-19 Special Forces operators conducted several combat and reconnaissance operations in a simulated tactical environment during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

