A special operator assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), relays information via radio as part of a night raid during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. 2-19 Special Forces operators conducted several combat and reconnaissance operations in a simulated tactical environment during the exercise. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8604693
|VIRIN:
|240812-Z-DJ450-1180
|Resolution:
|3360x2041
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS