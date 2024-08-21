Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 2 of 7]

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company and special operators with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct tactical movements as part of a night raid during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. The 323rd partnered with 2-19th Special Forces throughout the exercise to train and strengthen warfighting capabilities while enhancing joint interoperability. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:13
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Special Forces
    National Guard
    73rd Troop Command
    Northern Strike

