Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company and special operators with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct tactical movements as part of a night raid during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. The 323rd partnered with 2-19th Special Forces throughout the exercise to train and strengthen warfighting capabilities while enhancing joint interoperability. Portions of this image were ethically modified for operational security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:13 Photo ID: 8604692 VIRIN: 240812-Z-DJ450-1139 Resolution: 3360x1815 Size: 5.13 MB Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.