Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 1 of 7]

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike

    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Two Humvees carrying military police officers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company engage simulated opposing forces as part of a night raid during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike is a venue for units to execute Agile Combat Employment; Multi-Capable Forces; Contested Logistics; Joint All-Domain Command and Control; Multi-Domain Operations; Brigade-level maneuver and joint fires; making it a premier training space for the Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8604690
    VIRIN: 240812-Z-DJ450-1061
    Resolution: 3360x1807
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike
    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike
    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike
    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike
    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike
    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike
    OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Special Forces
    National Guard
    73rd Troop Command
    Northern Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download