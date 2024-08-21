Two Humvees carrying military police officers assigned to the 323rd Military Police Company engage simulated opposing forces as part of a night raid during Exercise Northern Strike at Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport in Oscoda, Mich., Aug. 12, 2024. Northern Strike is a venue for units to execute Agile Combat Employment; Multi-Capable Forces; Contested Logistics; Joint All-Domain Command and Control; Multi-Domain Operations; Brigade-level maneuver and joint fires; making it a premier training space for the Army and Air National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Moeger, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:13 Photo ID: 8604690 VIRIN: 240812-Z-DJ450-1061 Resolution: 3360x1807 Size: 3.44 MB Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OHNG MP Company and SF unit conduct night raid during Exercise Northern Strike [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Moeger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.