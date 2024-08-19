35th Logistic Readiness Squadron: “We Move the Wing!”

A Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle awaits repairs at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Aug. 19, 2024. The 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron manage the repair process of mission essential vehicles and ensures that Misawa Air Base maintains operational readiness to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 20:30
|Photo ID:
|8603839
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-KM882-1013
|Resolution:
|5398x3592
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”
