35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Van Hoose, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) mechanic, inspects a government official vehicle at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Aug. 19, 2024. The 35 LRS covers a variety of duties, every vehicle, piece of equipment, and drop of fuel moves through the hands of LRS Airmen, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains operational and prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)