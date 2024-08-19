Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th LRS: "We Move the Wing!"

    35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Van Hoose, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) mechanic, inspects a government official vehicle at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Aug. 19, 2024. The 35 LRS covers a variety of duties, every vehicle, piece of equipment, and drop of fuel moves through the hands of LRS Airmen, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains operational and prepared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    This work, 35th LRS: "We Move the Wing!" [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”
    35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”
    35th Logistic Readiness Squadron: “We Move the Wing!”

    35th LRS: &ldquo;We Move the Wing!&rdquo;

    MRAP
    Repair
    Mechanic
    LRS
    Readiness

