35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Behind every successful mission at Misawa Air Base lies a crucial force ensuring every detail is accounted for—the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS). From fueling fighter jets to coordinating troop movements, LRS keeps the base mission-ready at all times.



“It takes someone who is flexible, disciplined, loyal and courageous to work in LRS,” said Senior Master Sergeant Randal Hernandez, 35th LRS Material Management Flight superintendent. “With fast-paced environmental changes and a high operational tempo, our members must be adaptable and ready to tackle any challenge.”



The reach and scope of the 35th LRS extends far beyond the gates of Misawa. Every vehicle, piece of equipment, and drop of fuel moves through the hands of LRS Airmen, ensuring the 35th Fighter Wing remains operational and prepared.



“LRS supports just about every organization on base,” Hernandez continued. “When you’re going somewhere, passenger travel coordinates your itinerary, vehicle management ensures that the organizations have operable vehicles, ground transportation will pull you out of the snow, and Petroleum Oils and Lubricants (POL) ensures that our jets are fueled. If anything moves on base, chances are LRS is behind it. We move the wing!”



As 34th President Dwight D. Eisenhower once noted, “You will not find it difficult to prove that battles, campaigns, and even wars have been won or lost primarily because of logistics.” It’s a lesson the 35th LRS lives by every day, ensuring that nothing stands in the way of supporting Misawa’s warfighters, weapons systems, and overall mission success.



While their duties may not be as direct as an F-16 maintenance crew or as dramatic as a pararescue specialist saving lives, the Airmen of the 35th LRS enable those missions to happen.



“You can’t fly without Supply; pilots are just pedestrians without fuel; without a fleet, you’re on your feet, and you cannot deploy and destroy without distribution,” Hernandez emphasized.



The next time you see a fighter jet streak across the sky or an Airman depart for a new assignment, remember the unsung heroes of the 35th LRS. Without their tireless efforts, the mission simply wouldn’t happen.

This work, 35th LRS: "We Move the Wing!", by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.