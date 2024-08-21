Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!” [Image 2 of 3]

    35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Angel Lou Ocaya, left, and Ryohei Hamada, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) firetruck and refueler maintainers, perform equipment repairs at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Aug. 19, 2024. The Airmen and members of the 35th LRS ensure that mission essential transportation, supplies, and parts are functional and available to ensure each unit is equipped to meet their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 20:30
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th LRS: &ldquo;We Move the Wing!&rdquo;

