35th LRS: “We Move the Wing!”

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Micheal Angel Lou Ocaya, left, and Ryohei Hamada, 35th Logistic Readiness Squadron (LRS) firetruck and refueler maintainers, perform equipment repairs at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Aug. 19, 2024. The Airmen and members of the 35th LRS ensure that mission essential transportation, supplies, and parts are functional and available to ensure each unit is equipped to meet their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

Date Taken: 08.19.2024
Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP