Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Stuhr, right, 439th Maintenance Group aircraft structural craftsman, briefs Col. Chris McDonald, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Maj. Joshua Belanger, left, 436th Maintenance Squadron commander, on the functions of the Forward-looking Infrared Acoustic Imaging Camera at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. The camera is a newer piece of technology that the 439th MXG is using to aid in maintenance repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)