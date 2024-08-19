Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 439th Maintenance Group and 436th Airlift Wing pose for a photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. Dover AFB leadership visited Westover Air Reserve Base to connect with Airmen, learn about new technologies and conduct an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)