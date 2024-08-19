U.S. Airmen from the 439th Maintenance Group and 436th Airlift Wing pose for a photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. Dover AFB leadership visited Westover Air Reserve Base to connect with Airmen, learn about new technologies and conduct an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8602838
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-HB412-1544
|Resolution:
|5940x3922
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.