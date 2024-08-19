Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB [Image 7 of 7]

    Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 439th Maintenance Group and 436th Airlift Wing pose for a photo at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. Dover AFB leadership visited Westover Air Reserve Base to connect with Airmen, learn about new technologies and conduct an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:30
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
