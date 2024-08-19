Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB [Image 3 of 7]

    Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Photo by Airman Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, greets Col. Jordan Murphy, right, 439th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group commander and Col. Rob Krueger, 439th Airlift Wing Operations Group commander, after landing at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. McDonald flew to Westover Air Reserve Base to connect with Airmen, learn about new technologies and conduct an all-call to members of the 436th Maintenance Squadron, Operating Location Alpha, a tenant unit of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8602833
    VIRIN: 240731-F-HB412-1385
    Resolution: 5035x3215
    Size: 950.54 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

