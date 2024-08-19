U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Stuhr, 439th Maintenance Group aircraft structural craftsman, demonstrate a Forward-looking Infrared Acoustic Imaging Camera at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. The camera is a newer piece of technology that the 439th MXG is using to aid in maintenance repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 13:30
|Photo ID:
|8602837
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-HB412-1450
|Resolution:
|5961x4001
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.