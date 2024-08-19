Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Chris McDonald, left, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Staff Sgt. Tyler Stuhr, 439th Maintenance Group aircraft structural craftsman, demonstrate a Forward-looking Infrared Acoustic Imaging Camera at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, July 31, 2024. The camera is a newer piece of technology that the 439th MXG is using to aid in maintenance repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)