U.S. Air Force Capt. Jim Beidleman, 9th Airlift Squadron pilot, reviews maintenance forms before take off at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 31, 2024. Beidleman was the aircraft commander for the flight to Westover Air Reserve Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8602826
|VIRIN:
|240731-F-HB412-1300
|Resolution:
|5303x3671
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Connecting and learning: Dover AFB visits Westover ARB [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.