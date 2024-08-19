Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression [Image 5 of 6]

    Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8, 2024, as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The rapid deployment and integration of F-22s into Coalition operations highlights the United States’ global defense is dynamic and the Department of Defense retains the capability to deploy on short notice to meet evolving national security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 07:20
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

