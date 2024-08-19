Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8, 2024, as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The rapid deployment and integration of F-22s into Coalition operations highlights the United States’ global defense is dynamic and the Department of Defense retains the capability to deploy on short notice to meet evolving national security threats. (U.S. Air Force photo)
