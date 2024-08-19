U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8, 2024, as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The deployment of the F-22s to the Middle East is part of U.S. force posture changes in the region recently announced by the Department of Defense to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 07:20
|Photo ID:
|8601907
|VIRIN:
|240808-F-UA699-2023
|Resolution:
|7893x4440
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.