Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8 as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The rapid deployment of the fifth-generation aircraft into the theater demonstrates the United States’ dedication to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)