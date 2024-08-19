Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression [Image 3 of 6]

    Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8 as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The rapid deployment of the fifth-generation aircraft into the theater demonstrates the United States’ dedication to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)

