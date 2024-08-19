Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8, 2024, as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The squadron’s rapid deployment of aircraft and personnel highlights the expertise, readiness, and capability of U.S. Airmen to generate airpower and respond to crises at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo)
