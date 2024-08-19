Additional F-22s arrive in U.S. Central Command area to deter aggression

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8, 2024, as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to address threats posed by Iran and Iranian-backed groups. The F-22’s superior maneuverability, situational awareness, and weapons systems make it an invaluable asset for defensive missions, reinforcing 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) defensive air support capabilities in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo)