President of EANGUS Daniel Reilly Receives an Award at the EANGUS All States Banquet

Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Karen Craig, right, Past President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, presents the Robert L. Spencer President’s Award to retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Reilly, President of EANGUS, during the EANGUS All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 19, 2024. The Robert L. Spencer President’s Award provides special recognition to any member who serves as the President of EANGUS. The All States Banquet is a part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference that exists to recognize all National Guardsmen, retirees, and spouses; and give them time to build relationships with their seniors and peers during Motor City ’24.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)