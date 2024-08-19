Sgt. Luke Cloward Waves the Montana Flag at the EANGUS All States Banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Cloward, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, waves the Montana state flag during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet’s flag parade in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 19, 2024. Cloward is attending the EANGUS conference after winning the Utah National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition and looking for more professional development for his military career. The All States Banquet is a part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference that exists to recognize all National Guardsmen, retirees, and spouses; and give them time to build relationships with their seniors and peers during Motor City ’24.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)