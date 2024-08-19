Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Luke Cloward Waves the Montana Flag at the EANGUS All States Banquet [Image 5 of 6]

    Sgt. Luke Cloward Waves the Montana Flag at the EANGUS All States Banquet

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Cloward, 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery, Utah National Guard, waves the Montana state flag during the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet’s flag parade in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 19, 2024. Cloward is attending the EANGUS conference after winning the Utah National Guard’s Best Warrior Competition and looking for more professional development for his military career. The All States Banquet is a part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference that exists to recognize all National Guardsmen, retirees, and spouses; and give them time to build relationships with their seniors and peers during Motor City ’24.

    Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 15:37
    Photo ID: 8600839
    VIRIN: 240819-Z-VL138-1168
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 27.21 MB
    Location: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Luke Cloward Waves the Montana Flag at the EANGUS All States Banquet [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Detroit
    EANGUS
    NGAUS
    MotorCity24
    ArsenalOfDemocracy

