Maryland Vice President of EANGUS Receives an Award at the All States Banquet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Reilly, right, President of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States, and Margie Holcomb, Auxiliary President of EANGUS, present the Meritorious Service Award to retired Staff Sgt. Ronnie Sollod, Maryland Vice President of EANGUS, for his years of service to the EANGUS organization at the EANGUS All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 19, 2024. Sollod has been with EANGUS since 1991 having filled the roles of EANGUS director, treasurer, and currently his second term as Maryland Vice President. The All States Banquet is a part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference that exists to recognize all National Guardsmen, retirees, and spouses; and give them time to build relationships with their seniors and peers during Motor City ’24.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)