Father and Son at the EANGUS All States Banquet

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad Carroll, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, hands an Alabama flag to his father, retired Lt. Col. Mike Carroll, to show pride for their home state at the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States All States Banquet in Detroit, Mich., on Aug. 19, 2024. The All States Banquet is a part of the EANGUS 53rd annual conference that exists to recognize all National Guardsmen, retirees, and spouses; and give them time to build relationships with their seniors and peers during Motor City ’24.



Motor City ’24 is a series of professional development conferences in Detroit constituting a significant investment in the leaders of the Michigan National Guard, and the opportunity to network with military and defense leaders from across the globe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Drake Chandler)