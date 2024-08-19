379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action

An air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron uses a light gun at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2024. Light guns are used to communicate instructions to non-radio aircraft, ground vehicles, and people on the airfield to ensure safe operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)
