    379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action [Image 1 of 5]

    379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    An air traffic controller (ATC) assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron works in the ATC tower at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2024. Air traffic controllers closely monitor the airfield to ensure safe flying operations. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8599711
    VIRIN: 240816-F-XY101-1001
    Resolution: 7760x5173
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    ATC
    379th EOSS

