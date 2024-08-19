379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron speaks with other controllers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2024. Air traffic controllers communicate to all aircraft that connect to the installation to maintain flying schedules and guide ground operations personnel around the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo)