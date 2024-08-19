An air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron speaks with other controllers at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2024. Air traffic controllers communicate to all aircraft that connect to the installation to maintain flying schedules and guide ground operations personnel around the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8599712
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-XY101-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.