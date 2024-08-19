An air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron looks for aircraft at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug 16, 2024. Air traffic controllers use their unique position over the flightline to observe daily operations, guide aircraft onto the runways, and maintain deconfliction of incoming and outgoing flights 24 hours a day, seven days a week. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 01:42
|Photo ID:
|8599713
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-XY101-1008
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.