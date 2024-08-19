379th EOSS air traffic controllers in action

An air traffic controller assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron communicates using a radio at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 16, 2024. ATC personnel are responsible for maintaining the safe flying operations for all aircraft using the airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo)
