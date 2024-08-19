Members of Round Canopy Parachuting Team Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army ret. Capt. Jack Wingate, back center, Art Shaffer, back left, U.S. Army ret. Lt. Col. Eric Lewis, front left, and U.S. Army ret. Maj. Leith Kettell, front right, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. The wreath was laid by members of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)