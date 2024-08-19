Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Round Canopy Parachuting Team Visit Arlington National Cemetery for National Airborne Day

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Army ret. Capt. Jack Wingate, back center, Art Shaffer, back left, U.S. Army ret. Lt. Col. Eric Lewis, front left, and U.S. Army ret. Maj. Leith Kettell, front right, participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Aug. 16, 2024. The wreath was laid by members of the Round Canopy Parachuting Team in recognition of National Airborne Day. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

